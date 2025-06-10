Chris’ ulti-mutt dedication in tackling Great North Run for Support Dogs

Dog lover Chris Carratt is lacing up his trainers to take on the world’s biggest half-marathon.

Chris is tackling his second Great North Run in aid of Support Dogs, a Sheffield-based charity which trains and provides specialist assistance dogs to help autistic children, as well as adults affected by epilepsy or a physical disability.

The 41-year-old, of Waverley, Rotherham, decided to run for Support Dogs – which has discounted Great North Run places for teams of two or more - last year after looking for a GNR charity place and falling in love with Support Dogs’ ethos.

Chris, a project manager for timber window manufacturer Bereco, who is also running in this year’s event, said: “Support Dogs caught my eye because I thought it was great that they were local and involved dogs – I have a Retriever called Nova and a Collie called Xander.

Chris Carratt's Great North Run 2024 medal.

“I was surprised to hear about the skills they can learn and how they can help people.”

Last year, Chris, who trains every other day with 5k to 15k runs, raised £374 for Support Dogs, finishing in one hour 56 minutes. He is aiming to raise even more this year and shave around five minutes off his completion time.

Describing the atmosphere of the event, Chris, whose partner Jill will be cheering him on from the sidelines, said: “It’s amazing. I actually did the Millennium Great North Run, when I was 17.

“I don’t remember a lot from it – it seemed like a whirlwind and I didn’t appreciate it as much. But last year, I remember how amazing it was, with the support and the music.

Chris Carratt at last year's Great North Run. Support Dogs has discounted spaces in this year's event.

“Everyone is so supportive and it really does carry you along.”

Support Dogs has spaces for those wanting to take up a charity spot in the 13.1-mile run, which covers a course from Newcastle to South Shields, on Sunday, September 7.

Danny Anderson, head of fundraising at Support Dogs, is calling on runners to join Chris and other members of ‘Team Support Dogs’ by donning a Support Dogs running vest and tackling the event.

He said: “We can’t thank Chris and others just like him enough for pledging to support our charity and running for our incredible cause. Every penny raised goes towards helping children and adults affected by autism, epilepsy and physical disability, via our wonderful dogs.

“If you’re thinking about doing the Great North Run this year, please consider Support Dogs as your chosen charity to run for.”

Anyone wishing to run for Support Dogs needs to raise a minimum fundraising target of £325, or there are special offers of £500 for a team of two, £800 for a trio or £1,100 for a team of four.

To sponsor Chris, please visit https://ajbellgreatnorthrun2025.enthuse.com/pf/chris-carratt

To register your interest to run for Support Dogs in this year’s Great North Run, please visit www.supportdogs.org.uk/great-north-run-2025