Children's charity receives £3000 donation from West Yorkshire homebuilder

Bradford Baby Bank, a charity that supports families with young children has received a £3,000 donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes to support its vital work.

Established in 2017, the charity provides essential items like clothes, hygiene products and equipment to families who need it most.

Vickie Jubb, Chair of Trusties at Bradford Baby Bank, said: “It felt great to hear we had been chosen for this donation. With the continuous rise in the cost of living, the need for our services has never been so high.

“Last year we managed to support over 1,500 families, which is a great accomplishment, but also a grim realisation that so many families in our community need such support.

“Bradford Baby Bank is run solely by volunteers and relies on donations to continue the services we provide. From supplying pushchairs that enable families to reach nurseries and medical appointments to developing a toy library for refugee families who might not have many toys for their children, we are here to support and empower families every step of the way.

“We received the amazing amount of £3,000, which will predominantly be used to buy a range of practical items that are most needed, including baby formula which can now be between £10 and £16 a tub; a truly staggering price to so many families. We have had referrals recently where parents have resorted to watering down formula, as they simply can’t afford it.

“Starting a family can be expensive, especially when facing challenges such as escaping domestic violence, moving to a new country, or dealing with poverty. That is why donations like this one from Barratt and David Wilson Homes are so important. They enable us to continue providing essential support to families, helping parents to give their children the best start in life. From everyone at Bradford Baby Bank, we would like to extend our most sincere thanks for your support.”

The housebuilder’s donation came from The Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder builds new homes.

Vickie from Bradford Baby Bank receiving her check from Kinder from Barratt Homes

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes West Yorkshire, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer Bradford Baby Bank a donation to support the fantastic work it does.”

To find out more about the work of the charity, visit the website at Bradford Baby Bank.

For more information about any developments in the area, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in West Yorkshire and David Wilson Homes in West Yorkshire.

