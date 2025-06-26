Children’s cancer charity delivers specialist exercise equipment to Leeds Children’s Hospital

This week, children’s cancer charity, 'Cyclists Fighting Cancer' delivered junior exercise equipment to Leeds Children’s Hospital, part of a wider national effort to support young people undergoing cancer treatment with accessible physical activity resources.

The initiative is part of a month-long rollout coordinated by Cyclists Fighting Cancer and cycling events organisation, Club Peloton, which will see specialist equipment delivered to seven paediatric oncology units across the UK, in Leeds, Cardiff, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Belfast.

The equipment, imported from the United States, includes junior recumbent and upright bikes, stair walkers and elliptical trainers. These machines will support the hospitals’ activity zone, dedicated spaces that enable children to stay active during treatment.

Funding for the machinery came from Explore 2024, one of Club Peloton’s flagship fundraising rides, which raised £55,000 – surpassing its original £40,000 target. Held last September, the event saw 40 professionals from the UK property industry, including riders from Leeds, cycle more that 440 kilometres from Rimini to Rome in support of Cyclists Fighting Cancer.

Equipment delivered to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital

Commenting on the rollout, Mike Grisenthwaite, CEO of Cyclists Fighting Cancer, said: “We’re so pleased to have started rolling out the primary treatment centres acquired as a direct result of Explore 2024’s fundraising to children’s oncology units around the county. The reception has been overwhelming - the hospital staff are pleased with the quality of equipment and the accessibility for the younger children who have previously been excluded from exercising. So far, seven units across the country have received equipment but the level of funding means we can help a further seven hospitals, so watch this space for further developments. Thanks to Club Peloton and the Explore riders for all their support.”

Nick Hanmer, Chief Executive of Club Peloton, added: “We are delighted to see this equipment making its way into hospitals where it can make a real difference to young people living with cancer. At Club Peloton, we believe in the power of community, cycling, and collective effort to drive positive change, and this initiative with Cyclists Fighting Cancer is a perfect example of that in action. Explore 2024 was just one part of the journey, and we’re proud that the funds raised are now helping children stay active, regain strength, and feel empowered during their treatment.”