Childline team in Leeds calls for new volunteers as they take first phone calls in over a decade

For more than 35 years, the NSPCC’s Childline service has been there for children and young people across the UK.

From bases around the country, specially trained volunteers offer support, guidance and reassurance to children and young people whenever they need it.

Now, the Childline team in Leeds is changing the way it provides that support, by offering a phone-based service for the first time in more than ten years.

Charlotte Thomas is the Childline manager at the NSPCC’s Leeds hub and said the return to a phone service had been a fresh challenge, but one volunteers had taken in good stead.

Rebecca Shaw and Charlotte Thomas at the Leeds Childline base

Charlotte said: “All Childline volunteers across the UK undergo high quality training to support young people. Even so, we’ve spent weeks training up our 40 volunteers so it’s all fresh for them.

“Any existing volunteers who chose not to get involved with phone counselling sessions have been retained as much valued “online-only” counsellors – but the whole team have been really supportive of the project.”

The Leeds base became one of just two Childline sites (along with Cardiff), to pilot online-only counselling sessions in 2011, when it became clear that around 75 per cent of contacts to Childline came via the website.

Since then, online counselling has continued to prove the most common way for young people to seek support but calls to Childline continue to be the most convenient way for some children and young people to get help.

Rebecca Shaw at the Childline base in Leeds

Debra Radford is NSPCC Assistant Director for the North East, Yorkshire and the Humber and said the Childline team at the Leeds hub are a huge asset to the organisation.

Debra said: “The NSPCC’s Leeds hub underwent changes last year, and the Childline team was given scope to expand and change how they worked.

“I’m delighted that they are taking calls again, and I’m sure the experience they’ve built up over the years will help to support children and young people across the region and the whole of the UK when they need it most.”

Charlotte called on anyone thinking about helping the Childline service to find out more by attending a virtual or face-to-face Volunteer Information Meeting. There, anyone with just four hours a week to spare can find out how they can be there for children with Childline when they need it most.

Charlotte said: “Whether they’re listening to young people’s worries on the phone or supporting them online, volunteers are the most important part of Childline. The team we have are amazing, and we’d love to welcome new members from across the city from any background.”

To find out more about volunteering for Childline or find out when the next Volunteer Information Meeting will be held, go to www.nspcc.org.uk/support-us or search online for ‘volunteering with Childline’.