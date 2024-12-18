Childline ready to be there for thousands of children in need of help and support over the festive period

Childline is anticipating thousands of children and young people reaching out to them for help and support across the upcoming festive period, with the service open around the clock throughout the holidays.

Over the 12 Days of Christmas last year (24th December 2023 to 4th January 2024) Childline delivered almost 5,500 counselling sessions to children living across the UK, averaging out at more than 450 a day.

As throughout the rest of the year, problems with mental health and wellbeing are the main reason why children and young people contact Childline.

However, there are also recurring issues and worries arising that are more specific to the festive season including:

· Young people reflecting on the prospect of Christmas without a loved one,

· Being worried about family conflict and adults consuming alcohol,

· Feeling pressure to eat more than normal,

· Concerns about family money worries,

Rebecca Shaw from the Leeds Childline team

· Feelings of guilt or jealousy about the presents they receive.

One boy aged 15 told Childline: “Christmas can be a tough time for me as there’s a lot of pressure to be ‘okay’, even though inside I know I’m not. And New Year’s is just as difficult. Many people see NYE as a new beginning, but to me it’s the start of surviving another 365 days, and knowing that most of those days will probably be spent with me feeling down about something. It’s the most draining thing ever!”

Another 18-year-old girl said to a counsellor: “I can’t deal with my dad when he’s drinking. He promised me 2023 would be the year he’d quit but it was all lies. He drank a whole pack of beers on Christmas day and was blind drunk. I feel so alone - it’s like I don’t exist to him anymore”

Childline bases across the UK, including in London, Liverpool, Leeds, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff, will be in operation throughout the Christmas period, filled with both full-time staff and volunteers.

Rebecca Shaw, Childline Volunteer Engagement Lead at the NSPCC’s Leeds hub, said: “We have an incredible team of volunteers here in the hub, many of whom travel across counties for a four-hour shift just to ensure they can be there at the end of a phone whenever a young person needs support.

“Lights on the houses and carols in the air don’t make young people’s troubles or worries disappear. They still face the same difficulties over the festive period as they have throughout the year, and we are always here to offer the same support and help they need, even on Christmas Day.”

Shaun Friel, Childline Director, said: “As always Childline will be here to help the thousands of children and young people across the UK who we expect to contact us by phone and online over the festive period.

“Some concerns will be what we deal with throughout the year, while others are likely to be more specific to Christmas, such as adults drinking too much, family friction and financial pressures.

“Whatever the issue or concern is, we are reminding all children and young people that our trained counsellors will be here to listen and support them on every day of the 12 Days of Christmas and onwards into 2025.”

This Christmas, a child will contact Childline every 45 seconds on average. Help the charity to make sure Childline is ready for every question this festive season by visiting the NSPCC website. Just £4 could help a counsellor answer a call this Christmas.

The Childline service is here for children every day, even on Christmas Day. Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or childline.org.uk