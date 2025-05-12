Chief Scout Dwayne Fields awards Ivy aged 5 from Yorkshire ‘Unsung Hero’ for charity fundraising

On the 9th of May, Chief Scout Dwayne Fields had the honour of celebrating Ivy Jeanne Knighton-Leake from Bradford for her charity fundraising. The Unsung Hero award recognises 20 young Scouts selected from over 100 nominations out of 475,000 Scouts in the UK who represent the best in their community for acts of bravery and selflessness. The Chief Scout was moved by the inspiring personal stories of Ivy and the other winners.

Combined, this group of fantastic young people helped to save 8 lives, support others at times when they needed it most, spent countless hours volunteering in the community, and raised approximately £56,000 for charitable causes that are personal to them.

Ivy joined the 36th Wibsey Squirrel Scouts in Bradford when their Squirrel Drey (Scouts aged 4-5 years) opened in 2024. She has lots of fun at the Squirrels meeting her friends and taking part in activities.

Her dad, Steven, is an Army veteran, who runs the local veteran’s group, and began volunteering with the 36th Wibsey Scout Group when Ivy joined. Ivy liked seeing her dad wearing his soldier’s uniform and wanted to be involved in helping soldiers and veterans. At the annual Royal British Legion ‘Poppy Appeal’ Ivy asked ‘’ can I come along and wear my Squirrel uniform’’

Ivy preparing her Poppy stand

Over four weekend in October and November Ivy and her dad would set up their ‘Poppy Appeal’ stand at their local Tesco Supermarket.

Ivy had lots of fun laying out the tablecloths and merchandise and said ‘’ it looks like a little shop’’. Ivy would chat to the shoppers and with a smile encourage them to buy packets of sweets and a poppy.

Ivy was proud to have supported other veterans, soldiers and their families by helping to raise money for the appeal.Ivy said ‘’ I have helped the soldiers haven’t I’’. Ivy, aged 5, was the youngest Poppy seller in Bradford and her efforts contributed to raising over £5,000 towards the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

The local veterans group also ran programme sessions with the other members of the 36th Wibsey Scout Group sharing insight of why we remember the service of others each year, how the Scouting community helped at home during the world wars, and local history of service including the Bradford pals who served together in the battle of the Somme in World War One.

Ivy and the other Scouts proudly attended their local annual Remembrance Day service forming an honour guard at the cenotaph.

Ivy’s dad Steven said ‘’Ivy has grown in confidence over the last year, achieving so many badges, and has just received a West Yorkshire Scout County ‘Bradford City of Culture Award’ for dancing on a stage during the live show’’

The Unsung Heroes Award is a coveted personal achievement which recognises the amazing skills and endeavours of young people across the Scouts community – from Squirrels, Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, Explorers and people in the Scout Network. Ranging in age from 5 to 20, the winners were nominated by Scout volunteers for their outstanding bravery and leadership in the community, showing skills and qualities which are learned by being part of the Scouts and subsequently taken through life. Winners were chosen by an experienced panel of Scout Ambassadors led by the Chief Scout.

These inspiring stories of young people doing incredible deeds for others demonstrate the true spirit of Scouting and show why this fantastic group deserve the title of Unsung Heroes.

Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields said "A huge congratulations to the winners of this remarkable award for acts of courage and selflessness in the community. Being part of the Scouts provides young people with skills they take with them through life, and the stories of these young people represent the highest form of Scouting values. I want to thank you for your dedication and celebrate what is a truly outstanding achievement!”