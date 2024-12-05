Charlie Dallas Lancaster Foundation Ball raises over £20,000 for York mental health

The third Charlie Dallas Lancaster Foundation (CDLF) ball has taken place in York raising £24,000 for mental health charities and support services.

Nearly 250 people gathered at York Racecourse for this year’s event which was once again sponsored by York-based housebuilder Persimmon.

The CDLF is a not-for-profit charity that was set up in honour of popular and well known York businessman and charity fundraiser Charlie Dallas Lancaster who passed away aged 36 in 2020.

Since Charlie's family and friends launched the foundation, it has supported a range of mental health groups and organisations in the York area including Menfulness and Youngminds.

Victoria Taylor, sister of Charlie said “We’re delighted to work with Persimmon again, now for the third year running. We love that their support allows us to showcase what we can do at our ball which again was another huge success.

“The majority of the funds we have raised will be used to support our boards which signpost people to help, and the rest will be spent on our third parties which provide counselling and help directly to people in need.”

Scott Waters, Managing Director for Persimmon Homes Yorkshire said: “Charlie was a popular, well-known figure in the local business community as well as an active fundraiser himself.

“Since his tragic passing, Charlie’s family and friends have done an unbelievable job in helping raise awareness of mental health, fundraising and supporting charities in the region.

“As a York company we’re especially proud to have once again sponsored this fantastic event which helps raise money for the CDLF’s work supporting mental health charities and services across the city.”