Charity supporters help mark 80th anniversary

Leeds residents are invited to a special service looking back on the work of international development agency Christian Aid.

Headingley St Columba United Reformed Church, in Headingley Lane, is hosting the event, which will include an updated version of the school assembly classic When I Needed a Neighbour, written originally for Christian Aid and reimagined for the anniversary.

Christian Aid was founded in 1945 to give aid to refugees in Europe after World War Two. Since then it has provided humanitarian relief and long-term development support to marginalised communities worldwide, while highlighting suffering, tackling injustice and championing people’s rights.

It works alongside local partners, providing practical help in times of crisis and beyond. Last year (2024), the charity worked with 260 partners to reach 4.5 million people via hundreds of projects, from savings and loans associations to farming co-operatives, and climate disaster risk training to healthcare schemes.

Rev Nicola Robinson said all would be welcome at the service, adding: “As a church community, we understand the importance of being in solidarity with our global neighbours in crisis and extreme poverty.

“Our service gives thanks to God for the work and witness of Christian Aid over the past 80 years and looks forward to what comes next. We are extending an invitation to the people of Leeds to come along and find out more.”

The event takes place on Saturday, September 27 at 2.30pm, with refreshments afterwards – please use this 80th Anniversary Special Service – Headingley St Columba URC - Christian Aid to register for your place. To find out more about the charity and how to get involved, visit www.christianaid.org.uk.