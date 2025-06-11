Charity shocked by lack of interest

A Leeds-based charity that supports lonely older people has been shocked by the lack of residents coming forward to join its social activities.

Re-engage started a group for those aged 75 and over at the beginning of the year fully confident that it would be over-subscribed. But the charity has had to suspend the activities because of poor attendance. Just one or two turned up to play skittles and have a coffee and chat.

Farooq Muzammal, who volunteered to lead the twice-monthly meetings at Leeds Media Centre in Savill Mount, said: “I’m really surprised that we have had a lack of people wanting to come. I really believed we would have too many but sadly that’s not the case.

“We’ve advertised and left flyers in surgeries and libraries but we’re just not getting the response and I don’t know why.”

One of Re-engage's activity groups

According to the Office for National Statistics there are over 40,000 people of pensionable age living alone in the city.

Irvin, 88, who attended a couple of the group sessions before they were temporarily halted, said: “My partner of 50 years died last October and I am desperately lonely. My best friend has gone and I’m completely lost.

“The group helped me because I just have to get out of the house to be with people. I really hope it starts again because it would help me tremendously.

“I get so lonely that I get the bus into town and then go home again, just so I can be with others. I don’t necessarily need to buy anything, it’s just having people around. I need company. What do you get out of bed for if not to meet people?

“Everybody needs a friend and at the moment I don’t have one.”

Deb Meynell, Engagement Officer for Re-engage, said: “We know, sadly, there are many more older people like Irvin who just want a little socialising, to have a chat and make friends.

“It will be a terrible shame if the activity group can’t get back on its feet for Irvin and many others in similar situations to his.”

If you’d like to join Farooq’s group you can apply at: https://reengage.org.uk/join-a-group/social-activity-groups/. Or call free on: 0800 716543.