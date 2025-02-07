Charity regulator visits two Leeds charities to mark Children’s Mental Health Week

The Chief Executive of the Charity Commission for England and Wales has paid a visit to two Leeds charities during Children's Mental Health Week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Holdsworth dropped in on staff and volunteers at Barca Leeds in Bramley before visiting The Market Place in Leeds city centre.

Barca Leeds was founded in 1994 with its initial work focusing on helping children in Bramley. Since then, the charity has developed a wide range of services for young people, families and adults in the local area and across West Leeds. Today, Barca Leeds supports people struggling with housing issues, finances, physical and mental health problems, through services including mentoring schemes, holiday clubs and school counselling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Market Place in central Leeds offers free counselling, a drop-in youth work support service – with no appointment necessary – and advice and testing for sexual health. The charity has supported tens of thousands of young people aged 11 to 25 who live or study in Leeds since it was established in 1989. A recent shift in funding model means it is now more reliant than ever on donations from the public and businesses in Leeds.

Barca Leeds: Sir John Battle, trustee; Susan Dean, Director of Finance & HR; David Holdsworth; Helen Hart, CEO

During his visits, David Holdsworth met with staff and trustees at both charities, hearing at first hand about the valuable services they offer to young people and the challenges of financial sustainability for charities of all sizes.

David Holdsworth, Chief Executive of the Charity Commission, said:

“It’s always hugely rewarding to visit charities and to get the chance to meet staff, trustees and other volunteers in the actual environment where they are making a difference. Seeing the impact these Leeds charities are making at first hand was a fitting start to an important awareness week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Barca Leeds and The Market Place are great examples of the remarkable work being done by charities across West Yorkshire and beyond to promote positive mental health among children and young people, and to provide help during difficult times.”

The Market Place in Leeds - showing (L-R) Chris Forrest, chair of trustees; Helen Murray, trustee; Heather Young, trustee; Isobel Baker, counselling manager; David Holdsworth; Lisa Mulherin, CEO

Helen Hart, Chief Executive of Barca Leeds, said:

“I was impressed David and his team took the time to listen to both our operational and strategic challenges and it is clear the Charity Commission have a solid understanding of the third sector landscape. It was good to have the opportunity to discuss the impact of Barca Leeds alongside opportunities for our sector in local communities, across the city and regionally.”

Lisa Mulherin, Chief Executive of The Market Place, said:

“It was great to welcome David to The Market Place to hear about the way we support hundreds of young people in Leeds each year and to discuss the challenges that charities like ours face as we try to sustain vital services. His interest in the important work we do is very much appreciated.”

Children's Mental Health Week lasts until Sunday 9th February. The annual awareness week is organised by children's mental health charity, Place2Be, with this year’s theme being ‘Know Yourself, Grow Yourself’. The charity explained it hopes the week will encourage children and young people to embrace self-awareness and grow and develop greater resilience to life’s challenges.