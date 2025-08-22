Chappell Roan ‘spotted living her best Pink Pony Club fantasy’ at The Light

Leeds had its own brush with stardom this week, as chart-topping artist Chappell Roan was spotted living her full Pink Pony Club fantasy at Fleur Restaurant in The Light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Leeds Festival kicking off, rumours swirled that the star had strutted down The Headrow and slipped into Fleur Restaurant, the city’s candy-coloured hotspot, for a little pre-festival fun.

Fellow diners were left second-guessing themselves when a dead-ringer for the singer swept through Fleur’s famously pink dining room, ordering the pinkest, brightest dishes and cocktails on the menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The red-haired icon was spotted posing against Fleur’s floral feature wall, with everything from drinks to desserts perfectly matching Chappell’s technicolour aesthetic.

'Chappell Roan' browses the menu in Fleur Restaurant, The Light, Leeds

“Dining should always be playful, bold and unforgettable,” said Stephanie James, Marketing Manager at The Light. “Whether it was really her or a doppelgänger, seeing someone channel Chappell’s Pink Pony Club vibe in our pinkest space was a fun nod to the arts and music coming alive in Yorkshire this weekend as we welcome Leeds Fest and the incredible artists.”

Doppelgänger or not, the surprise visit turned heads and set phones flashing, with Fleur Restaurant once again proving to be one of the most Instagrammable spots in Leeds.

View the full footage from her visit here: https://www.instagram.com/p/DNptQIhNzZG/