Chappell Roan ‘spotted living her best Pink Pony Club fantasy’ at The Light
With Leeds Festival kicking off, rumours swirled that the star had strutted down The Headrow and slipped into Fleur Restaurant, the city’s candy-coloured hotspot, for a little pre-festival fun.
Fellow diners were left second-guessing themselves when a dead-ringer for the singer swept through Fleur’s famously pink dining room, ordering the pinkest, brightest dishes and cocktails on the menu.
The red-haired icon was spotted posing against Fleur’s floral feature wall, with everything from drinks to desserts perfectly matching Chappell’s technicolour aesthetic.
“Dining should always be playful, bold and unforgettable,” said Stephanie James, Marketing Manager at The Light. “Whether it was really her or a doppelgänger, seeing someone channel Chappell’s Pink Pony Club vibe in our pinkest space was a fun nod to the arts and music coming alive in Yorkshire this weekend as we welcome Leeds Fest and the incredible artists.”
Doppelgänger or not, the surprise visit turned heads and set phones flashing, with Fleur Restaurant once again proving to be one of the most Instagrammable spots in Leeds.
View the full footage from her visit here: https://www.instagram.com/p/DNptQIhNzZG/