Ceremony marks structural completion at Anchor’s The Manor House Care Home in Roundhay
Attended by Sarah Roe, District Manager at Anchor, Jo Twigg, Head of Mergers and Acquisitions at Anchor, Paul Hammerton, Managing Director of Walter Thompson and architect Andrew Pattullo from ARP Designs, the event marked the official topping out of the new care home, set to open in October 2024.
Located on the outskirts of Roundhay Park in North Leeds, and providing 65 en suite rooms, The Manor House has been designed to meet the specific needs of residents and offers state-of-the-art facilities including a communal dining area and hairdressing salon.
The Mayor enjoyed a walk through the building prior to dressing the final piece of lead to the dorma window to mark the building topping out.
Sarah Roe, District Manager for Anchor said: “Today’s topping out is an important milestone for both Anchor and the care home. The Manor House will deliver much needed, high-quality accommodation to support older people and their changing needs as well as contributing to our vision of creating more homes for people to love living in later life, and more opportunities for people to find a fulfilling role in the social care sector. I would like to thank everyone for their support and co-operation in helping us reach this stage.”
Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung, Lord Mayor of Leeds said: “Many congratulations to everyone involved on the completion of work at The Manor House. Anchor continues to raise the standards of care and accommodation for older people and I look forward to seeing the developing relationship between Anchor and its residents and witnessing the high-quality care provided to older members of our community.”
The Manor House is built to an Energy Performance Certificate A rating standard with a focus on sustainable heating systems and generating renewable energy through solar panels. Equipped with modern facilities, the new home has been built to meet the needs of today’s residents and will provide the highest standard of person-centred residential and dementia care to every resident.
Anchor’s The Manor House care home in Roundhay is set to open in October 2024. For more information, please visit www.anchor.org.uk/our-properties/manor-house-roundhay-leeds.