Celeb hotspot Habbibi relaunches in Leeds

The boujee venue has already hosted Mel B, Emma Bunton, Mel C and Keith Lemon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local Radio Presenter and Body Positivity campaigner Danielle Broadbent headed to the relaunch of Leeds' Habbibi restaurant on Saturday night to check out why it has recently become such a celeb hotspot.

The venue, which has just undergone extensive remodelling, is leading the way with celebrity A listers such as Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisolm all making an appearance at Mel B's Leopard Themed 50th Birthday party, where she and a gang of friends and family took over the privately hired space to party the night away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was so keen to see what all the hype is about and it totally lives up to expectations - I can see why Mel had her bday here, its the perfect venue for a lavish party!"

Danielle at the newly relaunched Habbibi Leeds

Danielle has also heard on the grapevine that other names such as Keith Lemon have been seen at the hotspot, as well as regular visits from Premiership Footballers.

"Can I have my 50th here please? Keith can come of course!" continued Danielle.

Head to www.habbibi.co.uk for more information.