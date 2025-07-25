Castleford care home resident enjoys first trip back to Cannon Hall Farm in 30 years

This special trip provided an incredible opportunity to witness first-hand how much the farm and surrounding area have evolved

Residents at HC-One’s Newfield Lodge Care Home, in Castleford, West Yorkshire, embarked on a heartfelt outing to Cannon Hall Farm near Barnsley, marking the first visit for resident, Philip Heaton, in over 30 years.

This special trip provided an incredible opportunity to witness first-hand how much the farm and surrounding area have evolved, which sparked joy and nostalgia for all involved. Upon arrival, the group was greeted by the charming coffee shop nestled in a small car park.

Newfield Lodge residents Rita Flower, Kathryn Green, Rita Millner and Phillip recalled fond memories of the garden centre and purchasing a pear tree during earlier visits. A simple walk to a small group of animals has grown into a bustling farm with diverse animals and modern facilities.

Philip Heaton, Newfield Lodge resident, at Cannon Hall Farm

Resident Philip Heaton shared his amazement, saying: “I was astonished by how much the farm has changed. The children’s playground was fantastic, and the whole place has been built up beautifully. This trip was truly amazing.”

The excursion not only offered residents a delightful day out but also demonstrated the value of engaging with the local community. This outing enabled residents to reconnect with their past, witness the changes time brings, and create new memories in a familiar yet evolving environment.

Lauren Poole, HC-One’s Newfield Lodge Wellbeing Coordinator, expressed her pride: “Taking our residents out into the community is so important. It gives them a chance to see how places can change over time and often brings back a flood of treasured memories. We are thrilled to have made this trip possible and to see the happiness it brought to everyone.”

The success of the recent outing is part of Newfield Lodge’s ongoing commitment to promoting wellbeing and happiness among its residents through engaging activities that celebrate life’s joyful moments.

HC-One, which delivers all-inclusive, person-centred care at Newfield Lodge Care Home with no hidden fees, ensures residents can live their best lives in a relaxing and supportive environment. The home’s vibrant activities programme brings residents together for memorable and joyful experiences.