Carluccio's unveils its Christmas 2024 range: An Italian fest for the senses

This festive season, Carluccio’s invites you to experience the authentic and indulgent flavours of Italy with their luxurious 2024 Christmas collection.

This exclusive release is designed to elevate your holiday celebrations, offering a true taste of Italian decadence and sophistication, perfect for adding a touch of elegance and richness to your festive gatherings.

Carluccio’s Christmas range continues to celebrate the best of Italian artisanal craftsmanship, bringing a taste of Italy straight to your holiday table. Whether you are looking for a festive treat for yourself or the perfect gift for loved ones, this collection has something for everyone. From traditional biscuits to decadent cakes and premium confectionery, each item is expertly made in small batches by Italy’s finest family-run producers.

Panettone: The Star of Christmas

Zabaione

Carluccio’s Panettone selection takes centre stage this festive season. The Panettone Tradizionale (£26.95) is a moist, buttery delight, studded with candied peel and sultanas, and topped with a delicate hazelnut icing. For chocolate lovers, the Panettone al Cioccolato (£27.95) brings rich dark and milk chocolate into the mix, while those seeking a citrusy twist will adore the Panettone al Limoncello (£28.95), filled with creamy limoncello liqueur custard and topped with white chocolate and sugar crystals. For those preferring something smaller, Carluccio’s mini panettones, such as the Panettone Piccolo al Cioccolato (£4.95), make for the perfect stocking fillers or tree ornaments, complete with a festive hook.

Panettone con Crema Zabaione

The Panettone con Crema Zabaione (£28.95) is a luxurious version of the classic Italian Christmas cake. Made with soft, buttery dough, it is filled with rich Zabaione custard infused with Marsala wine for a sweet, aromatic flavour. Topped with smooth dark chocolate and sprinkled with milk chocolate flakes, this indulgent treat offers a decadent, dessert-like experience, perfect for elevating your festive celebrations.

Pandoro: A Golden Star at Your Table

Limoncello

Rounding out the range is the iconic Pandoro (£21.95), a star-shaped, buttery sponge cake with a golden hue, thanks to the rich butter and eggs in the recipe. Baked in traditional molds, this classic cake comes with a dusting of icing sugar to sprinkle on top, making it the ultimate showstopper for your Christmas table.

A Biscuit Lover’s Dream

If you’re a fan of almonds, Carluccio’s biscuits will steal your heart. Try the Ricciarelli Toscani (£10.95), delicate soft almond cakes from Tuscany, made using the recipe of a grandmother in Chianciano. Perfect with an espresso or cappuccino, they’ll transport you to a charming Italian piazza with every bite. For a twist on tradition, the Amaretti al Cocco (£9.95) and Amaretti al Limone (£9.95) offer hand-made, soft almond biscuits with coconut and lemon flavours, respectively. Each bite bursts with the nutty richness of Italy’s finest almonds, paired with a touch of sweetness or citrus. Fans of indulgence will adore the Baci al Rhum (£8.95), a decadent cocoa and hazelnut biscuit sandwiched with dark chocolate and rum filling, lovingly handcrafted near Alba, Piemonte.

Timeless Cakes with a Rich History

Tradizionale

No Italian Christmas is complete without a Panforte, a dense cake that’s been part of Siena’s festive tradition since the Middle Ages. Carluccio’s presents two variations: the Panforte Bianco (£9.95) made with candied peel, almonds, and exotic spices, and the Panforte Nero (£4.95), a chocolatey twist on the original recipe with cocoa and orange peel. Both cakes evoke the flavours of Christmas and pair beautifully with a selection of cheeses or a strong Italian coffee.

Decadent Confectionery for Gifting (or keeping!)

This year’s range includes irresistible fig-based confections from Calabria, like the Bocconcini di Fichi al Rhum (£15.95), a harmonious blend of figs, rum, and walnut pieces coated in rich dark chocolate. Another standout is the Grissini al Cioccolato Fondente (£13.95), traditional Piedmontese breadsticks coated in dark chocolate for a perfect after-dinner treat that’s sure to spark conversation around the table. For a truly unique gift, try the Clemente in Camicia (£21.95), where soft candied clementine segments are delicately coated in dark chocolate, offering a juicy, festive treat that highlights the best of Italian produce.

Celebrate Christmas the Italian Way with Carluccio’s

Cioccolato

Carluccio’s 2024 Christmas range brings the essence of Italian holiday traditions to homes across the UK, making this festive season more delicious than ever. Whether you’re treating yourself, gifting a loved one, or hosting the perfect Christmas gathering, these festive delicacies are sure to make the season memorable.

All items are available at Carluccio’s restaurants and online: www.carluccios.com from October 2024.