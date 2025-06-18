Care home residents enjoy Pride Month

By Ruth Hardy
Contributor
Published 18th Jun 2025, 11:30 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 13:04 BST
Highfield Care Home is proud to announce its upcoming Pride Day Celebration, taking place on Monday, 30th June at 2.30pm. Residents, staff, and guests will come together to honour and celebrate diversity and inclusion, with a special performance by the fabulous drag queen Claire Chanel.

The event promises an afternoon of vibrant entertainment, joy, and community spirit, reflecting Highfield’s commitment to creating an inclusive environment for everyone. All are warmly invited to join the celebration, come along and show your support for Pride, enjoy the festivities and be part of a truly special day.

Pride Month takes place from June 1st to June 30th each year as a way to recognise the influence LGBT people have around the world. June was chosen because that is when the Stonewall Riots took place back in 1969. Known as the ‘Mother of Pride’, it was Brenda Howard who coordinated the first LGBT Pride March, as well as sparking the idea for a week of events around Pride Day.These events then developed into the annual LGBT celebrations held every June.

Luke Owens, General Manager at the home, said: “Our residents love to watch all kinds of different shows and performances so the diversity offered by Pride Month has been perfect – there is something for everyone. It is so lovely to have the home decorated with rainbows, it makes us so happy to join in with the inclusivity of Pride Month.”

Highfield Care Home supporting Pride Month
Highfield Care Home supporting Pride Month

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Highfield Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Highfield provides residential and dementia care for short and long term stays.

