Care home Christmas fete brings local community together

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at Thistle Hill Care Centre in Knaresborough to enjoy a wonderful Christmas Fete.

There were all kinds of stalls on offer manned by volunteers, friends and family and local stall holders came along to sell their wares too. There were delicious cakes, jewellery, aroma lamps, toiletries, clothing, handbags, purses the list goes on! We had a live show from David Gloan and Stuart on the Keyboard and Santa in his grotto!

The team at Thistle Hill Care Centre would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who either manned a stall, donated a raffle prize or who came along to support the home. There was a fantastic atmosphere and in total the home raised £337 towards sensory equipment which is brilliant.

Mandy Scott, General Manager at the home, said: “At Thistle Hill Care Centre we are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with everyone’s hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success! I am so proud of everyone involved; it was a fantastic team effort.”

Thistle Hill Care Centre is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Thistle Hill Care Centre provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 85 residents from respite care to long term stays.