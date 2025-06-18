Care 24-7 launches new Leeds office and opens specialist Autism Assessment Centre

Care 24-7, a leading domiciliary care provider celebrated the successful launch of its new Leeds office last Wednesday, June 11. The event, held during UK Carers Week, also marked the official opening of the new Care 24-7 Assessment Centre, which will be opening soon to provide specialist ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) assessments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The launch event at Junxion House, Station Approach, Headingley (next to the Train Station), brought together healthcare professionals, community leaders, families, and the Care 24-7 team to celebrate the company’s expansion and its "Care 24-7: The Future" vision for the region.

The new Autism Assessment Centre is a key part of Care 24-7’s strategy to offer comprehensive, integrated support. The clinical assessment room was showcased during tours, demonstrating the company’s deep expertise in this area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The energy and support at our launch were incredible, and it solidifies our commitment to the Leeds community," said Karen Thornton, Co-founder and Director of Care 24-7. "This office is more than a building; it's the foundation of our future. It allows us to enhance our renowned dementia care through FLOURISH while launching vital new services like our Autism Assessment Centre.

Care 24-7

"We are putting 'the right people, in the right place, with the right skills and knowledge' to create a comprehensive hub for care and support, and we were thrilled to share this with so many stakeholders."

Alongside the launch of the new services, attendees heard from Vicky Harvey, Care Manager, on the person-centred approach of Care 24-7’s FLOURISH Dementia Care service. Technology partner Isaac Care also presented its innovative assistive technology solutions designed to enhance safety for those receiving care in their own home.

A collaborative art activity, facilitated by TYRO Studios, saw guests create a unique Forget-Me-Not themed piece that will be displayed in the new office.

The new Headingley office is now fully operational, delivering Care 24-7's complete range of domiciliary care services, with the Autism Assessment Centre now accepting enquiries.