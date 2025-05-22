Car home launches dementia disco

The silent disco, a unique and modern twist on traditional parties, allowed residents to wear wireless headphones and dance to their preferred music. With three different channels of music to choose from, the residents were able to immerse themselves in a personalized experience while the rest of the group danced in harmony, each to their own beat. The event encouraged socialization, physical activity, and emotional well-being, providing a rare opportunity for residents to express themselves freely.

The general manager of Highfield Care Home, Luke Owens shared his thoughts on the event: "It was heart-warming to see our residents so engaged and full of life. The entire team came together to ensure the event was something special, and it was a joy to witness everyone participating, from staff to family members. The silent disco was more than just a fun activity; it was an opportunity for our residents to reconnect with a sense of joy and community. Everyone loved it, and the energy was contagious!"

This event reflects Highfield Care Home's commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its residents, particularly those living with dementia, by offering innovative activities that foster creativity, connection, and happiness. The success of the silent disco has already sparked conversations about hosting future events and continuing to create inclusive and joyful experiences for all.

Highfield care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Highfield provides residential and dementia care for 66 residents from respite breaks to long term stays.