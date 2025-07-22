Burnholme care home residents go for gold in Olympic-themed summer celebration

In preparation for the event, residents have been busy crafting iconic Olympic items, including colourful versions of the five Olympic rings and their very own Olympic torch. Using a variety of materials such as crepe paper, coloured card, and cardboard, the sessions sparked creativity and conversation, helping residents reminisce about past Olympic games and share personal stories of sporting moments they remember.

Following the crafting, residents gathered in the lounge for a lively game of bean bag toss, practicing their throwing and aiming skills. The game encouraged light-hearted competition and laughter, bringing residents together in a fun and engaging way.

Home Manager Julie Banks at HC-One’s Mossdale Residence Care Home, said:

“The energy in the home has been fantastic. Our residents love to get involved, whether it's making decorations or taking part in games. The Olympics theme has really brought everyone together and given us a great reason to celebrate movement, community, and friendly competition.”

This Olympic-themed celebration is just one of many seasonal events that make Mossdale a welcoming and joyful place to live. With warmer weather and a calendar full of outdoor activities, summer is the perfect time for new residents to join the care home community. These events not only help people settle in more easily, but also foster connection, enjoyment, and wellbeing.

To make the move even more inviting, HC-One homes in your area – including Mossdale Residence – are offering £1,000 off the first month’s fees for anyone moving in before August 31.

1 . Contributed Resident at HC-One’s Mossdale Residence Care Home taking part in Olympic themed arts and crafts activity Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Resident at HC-One’s Mossdale Residence Care Home taking part in Olympic themed arts and crafts activity Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Resident at HC-One’s Mossdale Residence Care Home taking part in Olympic themed arts and crafts activity Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Resident at HC-One’s Mossdale Residence Care Home taking part in Olympic themed arts and crafts activity Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

5 . Contributed Resident at HC-One’s Mossdale Residence Care Home taking part in bean bag toss competition Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

6 . Contributed Resident at HC-One’s Mossdale Residence Care Home taking part in bean bag toss competition Photo: Submitted Photo Sales