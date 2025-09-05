Burnholme care home hosts successful summer fayre

Residents, families, colleagues, and friends of HC-One’s Mossdale Residence Care Home in Burnholme came together to celebrate the home’s annual Summer Fayre, held in the courtyard of the home. With glorious sunshine and temperatures reaching over 30 degrees, the day was the perfect setting for a fun-filled afternoon.

Guests enjoyed a variety of traditional games including Hook-a-Duck, Ring Toss, Tin Can Knockdown, Guess the Sweets in the Jar, and Guess the Weight of the Cake. A raffle also added to the excitement, with plenty of prizes won.

To keep everyone refreshed, delicious food and drinks were available throughout the day, with burgers, hotdogs, and ice cream proving especially popular in the summer heat.

Wellbeing Coordinators Pauline Hagen and Julie Infield expressed their gratitude, saying:

Guests playing Hook-a-Duck at HC-One’s Mossdale Residence Care Home’s Summer Fete event

“We are so grateful to everyone who joined us for our Summer Fayre. It was wonderful to see residents, their loved ones, and our local community come together to enjoy such a special day. A huge thank you also goes to our amazing colleagues, who worked so hard to make the event such a success.”

The Summer Fayre is a highlight in the Mossdale Residence calendar, and this year’s event once again showcased the strong community spirit within the home.

To find out more about Mossdale Residence and other HC-One care homes near you, visit: www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes or contact HC-One’s friendly careline team via 0333 999 8699.