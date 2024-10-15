Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two team members at one of Leeds’s top accountancy firms, Brown Butler, have completed the Candlelighters 150 Miles Challenge to raise funds and awareness for children with cancer.

Weronika Ryglicka and Joe King raised an outstanding £582.50 for Candlelighters, Brown Butlers’ chosen Charity of the Year 2024, which provides vital support to children fighting cancer and their families.

Weronika walked an impressive 154 miles, often with her loyal dog Arya by her side, while Joe ran and walked an astounding 168 miles.

On the final day of the challenge, Joe showed his dedication by running over 11 miles home from work in the rain!

Nicola Taylor, a Director at Brown Butler, said: “Their commitment and perseverance are a testament to the spirit of our team at Brown Butler, and we are immensely proud of their contribution to this important cause.

“Thank you to everyone who supported Weronika and Joe on their journey – your generosity has made a real difference!”

To find out more about Brown Butler’s fundraising and community work, please visit https://www.brownbutler.com/about-us/brown-butler-supporting-local-charities-and-our-community/