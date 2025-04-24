British Garden Centres wins Gold medal for Greenfingers garden at Harrogate Spring Flower Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

British Garden Centres is excited to announce it has won Gold at Harrogate’s Spring show with its show garden “The Butterfly Garden”, designed to raise awareness for Greenfingers Charity.

The UK’s largest family-run garden centre group teamed up with garden designer Pip Probert to design the garden at this year’s Spring Show. The garden offers a respite for families to sit, chat, and reflect whilst connecting with nature, a vital reminder of the work Greenfingers do, building similar gardens in children’s hospices across the UK.

The garden has had a great response from the general public visiting the show. It highlights and creates awareness of Greenfingers Charity and the work it does across UK hospices. It is also a take-home idea that is achievable in a homeowner's outdoor space.

The back fence, wrapping around the corners of the garden, is a symbol of arms embracing the occupant, providing a sense of comfort and protection. Two raised beds add layers of colour to draw the eye into the heart of the garden. At the heart lies an arbour seat, serving as a focal point, inviting people to pause and contemplate.

The Butterfly Garden was designed and built to raise awareness of Greenfingers Charity

Surrounding the arbour is a selection of plants from British Garden Centres, including hydrangeas, peonies, buxus and lilac, contained by sett edging. A gravel path winds through the garden, leading to a fire pit and four lounge chairs, offering seating options for relaxation and the option for families to come together.

The planting scheme is a key feature of the garden, designed to attract both people and butterflies with a range of colours and flower heads, whilst the borders are filled with a mix of plants, complemented by gravel planting to soften the overall look. A wooden archway marks the entrance, welcoming visitors into this butterfly haven.

James Ducker, Events Manager at British Garden Centres, said: “We are incredibly proud to see the ‘Butterfly Garden’ recognised with a Gold medal at the Harrogate Spring Show. This medal is a testament to the vision of designer Pip Probert and our partnership with Greenfingers Charity. We hope this show garden inspires visitors to support Greenfingers and raise awareness of its work creating more therapeutic spaces for families and children in hospices across the UK.”

Linda Petrons, Director of Fundraising & Communications at Greenfingers Charity,added: “We are thrilled to hear British Garden Centres has won a highly deserved Gold medal for the Butterfly Garden and would like to say a huge thank you to them, Pip, and the team for raising awareness of Greenfingers vital work through this beautiful Show garden. The ‘Butterfly Garden’ symbolises the vital work we do in children’s hospices, building therapeutic outdoor spaces that provide a quiet place to sit, chat and for moments of peaceful reflection. “

All plants used in the Butterfly Garden will be available to purchase from the British Garden Centres stand, with a team of experts on hand with gardening advice and on how to replicate the look at home. For more information on Greenfingers Charity and its work, please visit www.greenfingerscharity.org.uk or email [email protected]