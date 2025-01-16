Bringing care closer to home: local social worker translates experience into new care company

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After four years of working in social care, James Cobbett saw firsthand the challenges faced by carers – burnout, long hours and a lack of appreciation.

Determined to bring about change, the local dad and former social worker has swapped employment for empowerment by launching Visiting Angels – a team that cares for people in the comfort of their own homes. Based in Castleford, James is on a mission to create a culture that truly values carers while delivering exceptional home care to those in need.

As a social worker, James arranged support for patients after their discharge from hospital. Recognising that many patients preferred the comfort of staying in their own homes rather than moving to care facilities, he prioritised home care packages whenever possible. However, he often encountered the frustrating reality that poor staff retention in the sector led to inconsistent, low-quality care.

“I frequently witnessed families feeling traumatised and frustrated when their loved ones didn’t receive the care needed to stay safe at home,” said James. “In some cases, patients’ health deteriorated simply because the care they required wasn’t available. This wasn’t the fault of the carers themselves but rather a reflection of society’s undervaluing of their vital role. With staff shortages and high turnover, providing consistent, high-quality care became incredibly challenging – especially for those with complex needs.

James Cobbett, Managing Director of Visiting Angels

“It was heartbreaking to see how unreliable support could impact their lives and their families. Those experiences have stayed with me and shaped my approach to care. Moments like receiving a heartfelt thank you from a family after their loved ones passed away remind me why I’m in this line of work. They inspire me to strive for care that is compassionate, dependable and, above all, consistent – something I’m looking forward to provide with Visiting Angels.”

Visiting Angels’ ‘carer-centric’ approach sets it apart from other companies in the in-home care sector. Carers working for Visiting Angels feel valued and respected for their commitment to the industry. By offering financial rewards and avenues for career development, James is committed to addressing industry challenges that frequently leave caregivers feeling undervalued and underappreciated.

“I don’t just want this to be a business – I want it to give back to the community and create a real sense of family for both our carers and our clients,” explained James. “Having a family of my own in this community, I know how important it is to feel confident that your loved ones are being cared for with compassion and respect. My goal is to treat every client the way I would want my own family to be treated – with dignity, reliability and kindness.”

To celebrate the launch of Visiting Angels, James and his team will host a launch party on Saturday 22nd March at Pontefract Racecourse. Everyone in the community is welcome to attend and learn more about what Visiting Angels has to offer. If you would like to register your interest in the event or cannot wait to find out more, visit www.visiting-angels.co.uk/westyorkseast or call James and the team on 01977 217006.