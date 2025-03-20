Bridlington School receives £500 donation from Aldi
Quay Academy in Bridlington was one of 10 schools to benefit from a £5,000 total donation from the UK’s fourth largest supermarket, provided in partnership with community giving platform Neighbourly.
Alongside these donations, Aldi will be continuing to donate surplus food to local schools and charities from all its UK stores throughout the term.
Luke Emery, National Sustainability Director at Aldi, said:“We’re delighted to be able to donate this grant to Quay Academy, and hope that the support will allow them to continue the fantastic work that they do in helping children to succeed.
“At Aldi, we are committed to supporting the local communities we serve, and this is one of many initiatives this year that will see us give back to people across Britain.”
Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, added:“We were delighted to disburse this extra funding from Aldi on top of the food donations the supermarket provides year-round.
“Donations like this are vital to allowing our school partners to support families across the community during these times of heightened demand.”
Victoria Craven, Inclusion and Safeguarding Officer & Assistant Principal from Quay Academy said:
“Securing funding for an after school cooking club would mean that we can entice children to make healthy nutritious meals and move away from ready meals and fast food. The pupils will be more informed about healthy food choices and be more inclined to try new foods; when they have prepared it themselves. The children will learn basic kitchen skills that they will use for life.”
Shoppers can also donate food to local charities, food banks and community groups via the community donation points in Aldi stores nationwide.