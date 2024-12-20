Bradford opticians calls for donations as part of winter foodbank appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the support of customers Specsavers Girlington is helping to support Bradford Foodbank.

So far, over 80 items have been donated to the store, with all items going to support those struggling in the local community this winter. As well as foodstuff, toiletries such as dental products, shower gel and toilet roll are all welcome for donation.

An increasing number of families need support during the festive season and the opticians will be supporting the initiative throughout the month of December.

Paul Garnett, store administrator, says: ‘We know how difficult the winter months can be for some members of our community and it’s an honour to help support those most in need across Bradford.

Paul Garnett

‘We’ve already received so much from our amazing staff and customers, and would encourage anyone looking to do their bit this Christmas to pop into store and drop off some much-needed supplies.’

Last month, Bradford Foodbank, part of the Trussell Trusts nationwide network, fed over 1,500 people in the local area.

Josie Barlow, the charity branch’s manager, says: ‘As a foodbank we will have fed over 16,000 people in Bradford this year, we can only do this with the help of generous businesses like Specsavers so we are really grateful.’

To donate, visit the Specsavers Girlington at Victoria Shopping Centre, Thornton Road. To find out more information about Bradford Food Bank visit www.bradfordcentral.foodbank.org.uk.