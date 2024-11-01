Born to be wild: Biker given one last ride to his funeral

A Middlesbrough man was given a send-off with a difference after he was transported to his own funeral by motorbike.

Colin Reed, known as Reedy, spent much of his life on the road living out his passion for bikes. So, when he died at the age of 75, his family decided that rather than a traditional hearse for his funeral, a motorbike would be far more fitting – a wish that was realised with the help of Co-op Funeralcare Coulby Newham, on Dalby Way.

After buying a Triumph Tiger Cub in his 20’s, Colin became an avid biker and enjoyed travelling around the UK with his wife Alma on camping trips. Over the years, he owned many sets of wheels, including several AJS motorcycles, but his favourite remained the Triumph Bonneville.

When Alma told the team at Co-op Funeralcare Coulby Newham about Colin’s favourite model of bike, they thought it seemed only right that the Triumph Bonneville should give him his final send off.

When he wasn’t behind the handlebars, Colin enjoyed stripping his bikes down thoroughly to clean and polish them, before putting them back together again.

Alma said: “Guests at the funeral were so surprised and impressed by the motorbike hearse and commented on how it was such a wonderful tribute to Colin. It truly was a head-turner – it was so special. Thank you Co-op Funeralcare for everything.”

Andrea Claxton, Funeral Director at Co-op Funeralcare Coulby Newham, said: “We were pleased to be able to support Alma with such a personal request. At Co-op Funeralcare, we are now seeing more families choose to celebrate a loved one’s life by honouring the things that were important to them.

“We take great pride in offering flexibility to fulfil any family's wishes – no matter how big or small they might be. We love helping families find unique, heartfelt and creative ways to say goodbye to their loved ones in the manner they find most fitting.

“Alma was over the moon when she saw the bike. It was a day that was personalised in such a wonderful way, bringing joy and comfort to everyone who knew Colin.”

