Boogie Wonderland - Care home launches dementia disco

On 3rd July staff and residents at Cookridge Court care home in Leeds dusted off their dancing shoes for the launch of their new Dementia Disco initiative.

Knowing how much their residents love to dance, the activities team at Cookridge Court care home came up with the genius idea of a dementia-friendly disco. The team invited along members of the local community and friends of the home to the first official dementia-friendly disco which went down an absolute storm.

Building on their success, the home has decided to make it a regular thing and will now be hosting Dementia Discos throughout the coming year. If you and your loved ones or community group would like to attend, please contact the home to book a place, call 0113 2672377 or email [email protected]

General Manager, Karen Francis, commented: “The Dementia Disco is a fantastic way to connect with others in a relaxed and supportive environment. It’s wonderful to see the power of music bring joy and reminiscence for those living with dementia, their families and caregivers. Everyone is welcome - we’re really looking forward to making more friends in our local community. If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a chat and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”

A family member added: “We enjoyed the Dementia Disco so much and we are really looking forward to the next one! Everyone had an amazing time and it was a wonderful and rare opportunity to turn back the clock and have some fun with our loved ones!”

Cookridge Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Cookridge Court Care Home provides, residential and dementia care for of residents from respite breaks to long term stays.