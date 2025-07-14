Boatworld to Plant Memorial Tree for Dave Copley to support World Nature Conservation Day

World Nature Conservation Day holds deep significance, not just as a global reminder of the importance of protecting the environment, but as a moment for the Boatworld team, family, and community to honour Dave’s legacy in a meaningful and lasting way.

“It’s hard to believe two years have passed,” said Nicola Middleton Groom, Director and step-daughter at Boatworld. “He built this business from the ground up, and he cared deeply about the outdoors, not just for boating, but for nature and conservation. Planting a tree in his name feels like the most fitting tribute.”

Boatworld is now in its 50th year, serving generations of water lovers from its Chesterfield base. Though this milestone is a proud one, it’s being observed with quiet reflection as the team remembers the man who made it all possible.

The tree will be planted at Boatworld on the 29th of July and will serve as a permanent symbol of growth, sustainability, and remembrance. The event will also highlight the company’s continuing commitment to environmental responsibility, a value Dave championed.

The memorial tree planting is scheduled for noon and will be attended by Boatworld staff, friends, and family. People who knew Dave or have supported the business over the years are warmly invited to join.

A very keen boater, Dave loved being on the water

Dave enjoying the festive spirit at Boatworld

Dave here seen at his Sheffield shop back in the day