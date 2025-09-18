Blyth benefits from contribution from Trita Big Box Developments

Working with Blyth District Council, Tritax Big Box Developments (TBBD), the developer behind Symmetry Park Doncaster, has helped to fund a new Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) in the neighbouring village of Blyth and made contributions to additional local community uses including Blyth cricket and bowling clubs and the hospital of St. John.

This donation has been made from the Community Benefit Fund (CBF), which was established by TBBD to support local community projects in the areas where the company develops.

The CBF provides a donation equivalent to 10p per sq ft of newly developed floorspace for use by the local community.

TBBD’s associate planning director, Pete Whittingham, was joined at the MUGA with Councillor Rhona Collins and Cheryl Day to mark its completion.

From left to right: Cheryl Day (Blyth District Council), Pete Whittingham (TBBD); Cllr. Rhona Collins meet on site to celebrate the opening of the new MUGA

Pete said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to see the MUGA open and in use. These type of projects are exactly what the community benefit fund was set up for. Cllr Collins and Cheryl have been really supportive of the work we have done in Blyth to date and I’d like to thank them for all of their efforts.”

Cllr. Collins added: “On behalf of our community I’d like to thank Tritax Big Box Developments for recognising the importance of giving back. We’re delighted with the facilities and it’s fantastic to see it come to fruition and being enjoyed by the people who live nearby.”