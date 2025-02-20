Big Futures Foundations receives £1,500 donation from local housebuilder

Barratt Homes & David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East has donated £1,500 to a charity that provides support, resources and opportunities to disadvantaged young people to help them achieve their full potential in York.

Founded in 2016, Big Futures Foundation is a charitable organisation established to empower young people to create a brighter future for themselves, regardless of their background or circumstances. The charity focuses on addressing barriers such as poverty, mental health challenges, and limited access to education or career guidance.

By offering free counselling, life skills groups, youth sessions, and tailored 1-1 support, Big Futures Foundation helps young individuals develop resilience, confidence, and a clear pathway to fulfilling their potential. Their holistic approach ensures not only academic success but also personal and emotional well-being, fostering long-term positive impacts on both the individuals and their communities.

The contribution was made in line with the Community Fund of Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes, which seeks to assist the communities where the housebuilder works by partnering with a different local charity each month.

Michelle Foulks, Kelly Masterson, Nicola Robinson

Michelle Foulks, Chief Executive Officer at Big Futures Foundation, commented: “At Big Futures Foundation we believe that every child and young person deserves the opportunity to create a brighter future for themselves, regardless of their background or circumstances. We do this by offering therapeutic counselling, life skills sessions, wellbeing support, youth activities, and experiences and trips, to children in York from aged five and upwards.

“The donation we have received from Barratt will allow us to keep providing these resources, opportunities and support to empower children and young people to believe in themselves and realise their dreams. We thank them very much for their generous donation!"

Daniel Smith, Managing Director at Barratt Homes & David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, added: “Supporting local charities like the Big Futures Foundation is incredibly important to us at Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East. The work they do in providing vital resources and mentorship to young people in the York area is invaluable, and we are proud to contribute to such a positive cause.

“By empowering young individuals to overcome challenges and reach their full potential, the Big Futures Foundation is helping to create a brighter future for our local communities. We are pleased to be part of this journey and to support their efforts in ensuring that every young person has the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their circumstances.”

For more information about the developments in and around the operating area of Big Futures Foundations, please visit the website.