BHP continues growth with new appointment and commercial finance offer

BHP, one of the leading independent accountancy firms in the North, is continuing its growth with the appointment of Dan Summerfield to head up its new Commercial Finance service

With recent data* highlighting that access to funding is becoming more challenging for SMEs, the firm’s new offering will help clients identify and secure the right finance product for their needs, while ensuring they have access to competitive terms.

Dan Summerfield, a Yorkshire financier, joins BHP from Panacea Investment Group in Leeds and has held senior roles in the banking and finance sector over his 30-year career. Dan will oversee all aspects of commercial finance and the firm’s Professional Banking and Finance team, ensuring his wealth of experience can support clients across BHP’s five offices.

Hamish Morrison, Joint CEO at BHP, said: “As trusted advisors, we’re committed to not only delivering a high-quality service to our clients but also expanding our offer to meet the challenges our clients may be experiencing. This new service is evidence of that approach, and we believe it will ensure our clients and their businesses can thrive, despite potential headwinds.”

Dan Summerfield added: “I’m pleased to be joining BHP as it continues to grow. Together with the other partners, I’m looking forward to expanding this service to ensure we can support our clients.

“The finance market has been a volatile space over the last few years, adding to the challenges many businesses have had to face. With the marketplace expected to continue to change as a result of economic uncertainty, it’s crucial that businesses have access to expert advice. Bringing together my experience with the other expertise within BHP, we can offer integrated advisory services that empower our clients.”

Dan is the latest hire for BHP, which has recently announced the appointment of Mark Stanton to Partner in its Digital Finance team, made several new promotions and created new heads of service positions.

BHP Joint CEO Lisa Leighton said: “The last year has been a transformational period for our business as we’ve continued to grow organically, by supporting our clients to do the same. Having been recognised repeatedly over the last 12 months by independent assessor Great Place to Work® UK in a number of categories, we’re pleased to not only be able to attract the best talent in the region, but also to find new talent through our graduate and non-graduate training schemes.