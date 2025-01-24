Benefact Group's Movement For Good awards is back

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Yorkshire residents encouraged to nominate a charity to receive share of £1 million

The Movement for Good Awards, spearheaded by the Benefact Group, is set to donate over £1 million to charities up and down the country this year. Now in its seventh year, this transformative initiative invites residents in West Yorkshire to nominate their favourite charities for a chance to receive a donation of £1,000.

From today, West Yorkshire residents can make a nomination at www.movementforgood.com – a simple act that could have a lasting impact. Winners will be drawn at random, and the initiative will also feature special sector-specific draws, with charities able to secure larger grants of £5,000. The timetable for these draws is available on the website, with winners announced throughout the year.

The Movement for Good Awards has donated over £6 million to charities in the UK and Ireland since the initiative started in 2019. Unmarked Mental Health, the Cellar Trust, Friends of Saltaire Primary School and the Parochial Parish Council of the Ecclesiastical Parish of St Peters are some of the West Yorkshire causes that have previously benefitted from the funding thanks to more than 20,600 nominations from the public.

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive of Benefact Group, said: “Benefact Group is a family of award-winning specialist financial services companies and the third largest corporate donor to charity in the UK. Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do. All of our available profits go to good causes and the more the Group grows, the more the Group can give.

“We are delighted to be able to donate over £1million to good causes each year through our Movement for Good Awards and are grateful to all our supporters, including the customers of the trusted insurer, Ecclesiastical, and the responsible and sustainable asset manager, EdenTree. Our Movement for Good Awards help charities change lives for the better and we know that for many charities, £1,000 can make a real difference.”

The Benefact Group – a family of award-winning financial services companies - has donated over £230 million to charitable causes since 2014 and was recognised as the third biggest corporate giver in the UK last year.1.With a goal to reach £250 million by 2025, the organisation is committed to ensuring its profits drive positive change.

Nominations are open now at www.movementforgood.com. The more nominations a charity receives, the greater its chance of being selected – so share the link with your loved ones and get involved!

Movement for Good is funded by EIO plc, part of the Benefact Group.