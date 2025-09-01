Bempton Village is making remarkable progress toward becoming the UK’s first ‘First Aid Competent Village’

This pioneering initiative aims to ensure that every street in the village has at least one household with a trained individual who can respond to emergencies, administer first aid, and seek further help when needed. Upon completing the training, participants receive a certificate of attendance and a specially designed window sticker to indicate their readiness to assist.

Training covers the five essential life-saving skills:

Performing CPR and using an AED Controlling various types of bleeding Managing choking incidents Placing an unresponsive person in the recovery position Responding to a heart attack

Training sessions will continue throughout the year, ensuring that all interested residents have the opportunity to become first aid competent. The East Riding Network is working closely with local organisations including the village council, church, school, youth groups such as the Brownies, and many other community groups.

Paul Woodall, East Riding Network Lead, shared:

“The first session was a tremendous success—we’re already a quarter of the way to having trained individuals on every street, which is an incredible achievement from just one session. More residents are already booked for upcoming training, and we have sessions planned with other groups across the village.

It’s been a fantastic team effort, and I’m incredibly proud of everyone involved.”

