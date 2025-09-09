Bellway scores with Snaith Storm

The Yorkshire division of national homebuilder, Bellway Homes has certainly found the back of the net with a local junior football team in Snaith – sponsoring the teams new kits for the 2025 / 26 season.

Snaith Storm U18s, whose home ground is just a big goal kick away from Bellway’s Penny Way development, play in the Selby District League – Division 1, and their season begins away against Monk Fryston.

Melanie Smith, Bellway Yorkshire’s sales director, said: “We don’t just come into town, build new homes and leave; our aim is to build communities and become part of them ourselves. We’ve already had lots of community activity, including a Bake Off competition and a summer fair, and sponsoring the football team that plays so nearby was something we just had to do.”

The Bellway sponsorship enabled Snaith Storm to buy a new set of kits for the forthcoming season. With the new strip making its first outing for a friendly match against Knottingley Albion on August 30th – a game they won 6-1.

Building support – Snaith Storm’s U18 team in action in their new Bellway sponsored kits

Pete Wilson, the coach of Snaith Storm – along with Barry Leadbitter and Paul Aston, said: “Bellway’s support has been hugely appreciated – and we do hope that some of their sales and construction teams will be able to come along and support us during the season. And I have to say, the lads looked great on Saturday and it was lovely to see their performance mirroring that.”

Being built in a semi-rural location on the outskirts of Snaith, Penny Way features a strong mix of different designs and sizes, including two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes. With prices on the development currently ranging from £374,995 for a four-bed detached home to £524,995 for a five-bed detached property.

“The mix of homes means Penny Way really does have the widest possibly appeal – from growing families to downsizers; first time buyers to those simply looking to climb the property ladder,” added Melanie. “And this width of appeal has a played a big role in the strength of sales; with buyers coming from all walks and stages of life.”

For further information on Penny Way, go to www.bellway.co.uk, call 01405 310043 or visit the sales office, which is open 10am to 5pm every Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 5pm on a Monday and a Friday and 10am to 5pm every Thursday.