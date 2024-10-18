Bellissimo: A New Era Of Italian Dining Arrives In Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Individual Restaurants announces £1M investment that sees Sheffield restaurant transformed with Italian chic interiors, winterised terrace and statement cocktail bar

Individual Restaurants is proud to announce a major £1M investment in Sheffield’s beloved Piccolino, introducing a stunning transformation that redefines Italian dining in the city. Opening its doors on October 24th, the revamped Piccolino will feature chic Italian-inspired interiors, a luxurious winterised terrace, and a statement cocktail bar—all designed to elevate the dining experience for locals and visitors alike.

Located in the heart of Millennium Square, Piccolino has been a cornerstone of Sheffield’s dining landscape for years, and this extensive renovation marks the beginning of a new era. With 25 years of serving exquisite Italian cuisine under its belt, Piccolino is now offering something truly special to celebrate this milestone.

The restaurant’s refurbishment brings Italian glamour to Sheffield, blending modern sophistication with the timeless charm of Tuscan design. The new winterised terrace allows for alfresco dining all year round, offering a cosy yet stylish retreat for everything from intimate dinners to lively gatherings. Meanwhile, the centrepiece cocktail bar, with its marble top and brass cladding, seats 25 guests and promises to become a standout destination in Sheffield’s bustling social scene, offering an unparalleled selection of Italian cocktails, aperitifs, and wines.

Piccolino’s new design solidifies it as one of Sheffield’s most striking dining destinations. This scale, combined with its luxurious Italian interiors and all-season winterised terrace, makes it a venue like no other in the city. No other Sheffield restaurant blends such a grand setting with chic Italian elegance, offering a truly immersive dining experience. Whether it’s intimate dinners or large group celebrations, Piccolino is set to become the go-to destination for all occasions.

As part of Piccolino’s 25th-anniversary celebrations, the restaurant is rolling out an Autumn menu featuring their now-infamous 25-layer lasagne which pays homage to the anniversary—crafted with the finest Wagyu beef, creamy truffle, and layers of rich béchamel and tomato sauce. This limited-edition dish is a tribute to Piccolino’s legacy and its commitment to delivering indulgent, unforgettable dining experiences.

Guests will also have the chance to indulge in Piccolino’s tableside culinary theatre, from the Roman carbonara served from a giant pecorino wheel to the salt-crusted seabass expertly filleted tableside. Every detail of the dining experience is designed to celebrate the art of Italian cuisine, making Piccolino a must-visit destination this season.

Andrew Garton, CEO of Individual Restaurants, expressed his excitement for the restaurant’s reopening: "It is our vision to serve the finest Italian dining and hospitality in the most beautiful and elegant restaurant in Sheffield and this extraordinary renovation promises just that. Piccolino has been a staple in Sheffield for years and we are excited to give the community of Sheffield an exquisite setting to enjoy authentic Italian cuisine, warm hospitality and an exceptional dining experience.”

Garton added: " We have invested in the entire restaurant, with brand-new interiors across the venue, a statement bar area that greets guests as soon as they enter, and a winterised terrace area for alfresco dining year-round.”

With its redesigned interiors, statement cocktail bar, and indulgent anniversary menu, the reopening of Piccolino in Sheffield promises to be one of the city's most talked-about dining experiences.

For more information, visit: https://piccolinorestaurants.com/