Batley Couple Turn Lockdown Idea Into Thriving Local Business

A Batley couple who began making Ramadhaan gift boxes for family and friends have turned their small idea into a growing local business that is bringing joy to the community and opportunities to other entrepreneurs.

Suhayl and Radhiyyah Bhana launched Gift It With SR in April 2021, shortly after getting married. What started as a thoughtful gesture quickly developed into a business after the couple received overwhelming feedback on their handmade Ramadhaan and Eid gift boxes.

“The response was so positive,” said Radhiyyah. “People started asking if we could create gift boxes for their loved ones too — and from there, our yearly collections were born.”

As demand grew, the couple expanded their offering to include alcohol-free mocktails — colourful, creative drinks that have proven especially popular at community fairs and celebrations. The pair now attend local markets and events regularly, serving both drinks and gift boxes, and say they are proud to be part of Batley’s small business community.

Not content with simply running a stall, Suhayl and Radhiyyah have also organised three of their own community events, providing other small businesses with a platform to showcase their products and connect with local residents.

The pair’s ambitions don’t stop there. Plans are already in motion to stock their mocktails in local shops, expand their events programme, and enter the wedding industry by offering bespoke mocktail stations for receptions and celebrations.

“What started as something small between us has grown into something much bigger,” said Suhayl. “It’s become a way to spread joy, bring people together, and support other local entrepreneurs too.”

While the couple are keen to grow their business, they say staying rooted in Batley is central to their vision.

“We’re proud to be part of the small business community here,” said Radhiyyah. “It’s important to us that we continue to give back and create opportunities for others as we grow.”

From a single idea in their home to a business that is now making waves in the local economy, Gift It With SR is proving that small beginnings can lead to something much bigger — especially when driven by passion, community spirit, and a little creativity.