Banks Property introducing proposed new Shepley residential development at community events

Outline proposals for a new high quality residential development in a West Yorkshire village are set to go on show at two community consultation events this month.

Developer Banks Property is set to introduce its plans to build up to 120 new properties on a five-hectare site at Eastfield in Shepley, to the south east of Huddersfield, which would include a 35 per cent allocation of affordable housing.

The development would also include a new play area and the creation of new areas of public open space and new green corridors, with a ten per cent biodiversity net gain being delivered through its creation.

Contributions would also be made by the developer towards improving local education and healthcare facilities, while the existing road would be extended to provide access into the area.

An outline masterplan for Banks Property's proposed new Shepley residential development

Banks Property is now set to introduce the project to the local community at two surgery events, with the first one taking place from 11am-330pm on Tuesday 8 July at Cliffe House on Lane Head Road in Shepley.

The second event will follow between from 4pm-730pm on Wednesday 16 July at St Paul’s Church Hall on Marsh Lane in Shepley, with members of the project team on hand on both days to speak to visitors about the company’s plans and to answer any queries about them.

A planning application for the project is expected to be submitted to Kirklees Council before the end of the year, with a view to it coming before the Council’s planning committee in 2026.

If it is approved, work would be expected to begin in 2027, with a range of local employment and supply chain opportunities being made available as part of the project.

An aerial image showing the location of Banks Property's proposed Shepley residential development

Part of the family-owned Banks Group, Banks Property is one of the UK’s most successful independent land and property development teams and operates to a ‘development with care’ approach, which ensure works in a responsible manner, with consideration for the environment, customers, colleagues, suppliers and the local communities in which it operates.

Jamilah Hassan, community relations manager at The Banks Group, says: “There is a clear and pressing need to increase the supply of quality homes in West Yorkshire and across the UK as a whole, both to ensure people have the housing options they need in the places they want to live and to support the wider UK economy’s future growth ambitions.

“Our high-quality Shepley development will help to meet both these ambitions, particularly with the high proportion of affordable housing it contains, and is located in an area that is entirely suitable for the type of project that we’re looking to take forward.

“The provision of private and affordable homes will give more local people and families a greater opportunity to stay in the village, while the creation of new wildlife habitats and new areas of public open space around the development will encourage and enhance local biodiversity.

“Our surgeries will be a first opportunity for local people to meet and speak directly with our team, to see the plans that we are hoping to deliver as part of the project and to ask any questions that they want to put forward.

“We are confident there would be significant demand for new homes on this development and hope to welcome as many residents along as possible to our two events.”

For further information on Banks Property’s proposed Shepley development and to book a place at the two community surgeries, please visit www.banksgroup.co.uk/shepley

The Banks Property project team can be contacted via [email protected]