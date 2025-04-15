Back of the net: Local housebuilder sponsors Pocklington FC’s Under 7s this season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local housebuilder, Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, is celebrating its sponsorship of Pocklington FC’s Under 7s for the 24/25 season.

The sponsorship, which included a £350 donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes, saw Pocklington Town FC’s Under 7s receive brand new kit to support their efforts this season. The team’s 12 players have been donning their new kits throughout the season.

To celebrate the sponsorship, Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Sales Advisor, Keely, visited the club’s training session to meet with the team, Coach Ian Garland, and understand more about what the training sessions involve.

Leonna Hardcastle, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes’ Stewarts Reach and David Wilson Homes’ Wolds View developments, commented: “We’re so pleased to be the sponsor of the Under 7s team at Pocklington Town FC. It was wonderful for our Sales Advisor, Keely, to meet with the team and see all of their hard work in action, and we wish them the very best of luck in the remainder of the season!”

Ian Garland, Pocklington FC’s Under 7’s Coach, added: “Sporting the brand new kits courtesy of Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East this past season has been very much appreciated, by both the club and the players. We’ve had a fantastic season and we’re proud to be representing the local housebuilder as we finish up the final months of the season on a high!”