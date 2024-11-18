AVSED Launches “Let’s Do Lunch” – A New Lunch Club for Local Seniors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AVSED, the local neighbourhood network charity based in Rawdon, has launched a new weekly Lunch Club called "Let’s Do Lunch," designed to brighten the lives of local seniors with delicious food, meaningful connections, and support.

This initiative follows a recent survey of AVSED's 850 members, where a hot meal service emerged as one of the most requested services. AVSED listened, and the result is this fantastic new group!

The Lunch Club, which welcomed its first guests to AVSED’s Greenacre Hall on Wednesday, 6th November, serves a two-course lunch prepared by AVSED’s in-house cook. Members were asked for their favourite meals and nostalgic puddings, and each dish is thoughtfully crafted to be both nutritious and enjoyable.

Each week, members gather in a warm, welcoming environment to reconnect with old friends, meet new faces, and participate in games and activities. The friendly atmosphere is further enriched by a team of dedicated volunteers, always ready to offer support and assistance.

AVSED’s Manager, Debbie Fawthrop, shared how special this Lunch Club is for its members: “For many of our members, coming here each week is a highlight. It’s not just about the food; it’s about having a place where they feel connected, valued, and seen. There’s something truly special about gathering around a table—where stories are shared, laughter flows, and friendships deepen.”

In just a few short weeks, the Lunch Club has already made a meaningful impact. One member, who hadn’t left his house in over 18 months, felt so welcome that he now wants to explore more opportunities within AVSED. Another member shared, “I used to feel quite isolated, but now I look forward to Wednesdays. I know I’ll see friendly faces and enjoy a lovely meal.”

AVSED invites everyone to learn more about the Lunch Club, volunteering opportunities, and the wide range of groups, activities, and services available to residents of Yeadon, Guiseley, and Rawdon aged 60 and over. For more information, please call 0113 250 1702 or visit www.AVSED.org.uk.