Avant Homes granted planning consent for £45m, 200 new home development in Yaddlethorpe

Housebuilder Avant Homes has acquired a 20.1-acre site in Yaddlethorpe and been granted planning to deliver a £45m, 200 new home development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Called Moorwell Meadows and located off Scotter Road South, the development will comprise a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes. It will feature 12 of Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy efficient house types

Work at Moorwell Meadows is expected to start in May and it is anticipated the first homes will be released for sale in October this year. A show home is scheduled to open in November and the first residents are expected to move into their new homes in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avant Homes has also committed to community contributions of around £170,000 which will go towards improvements at the Riddings Community Centre.

Planning granted - Avant Homes will deliver 200 new homes in Yaddlethorpe (CGI indicative of proposed housetypes to be built)

Moorwell Meadows is being delivered by Avant Homes North Yorkshire. The operating business’s regional managing director, Richard Hosie, said: “Moorwell Meadows represents an exciting opportunity to expand our development footprint into Lincolnshire.

“As a housebuilder, we are committed to providing quality new homes for everyone. Our new development will allow us to deliver our range of practically designed, energy efficient homes in a popular residential location.

“We now look forward to starting work on site to deliver Moorwell Meadows and create a new and thriving community for both Yaddlethorpe and Scunthorpe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avant Homes builds multi-tenure house types which are ideal for the private, rented and affordable sectors. The housebuilder operates across the Midlands, north of England and Scotland from eight regional operating businesses.

The housebuilder’s ambition is to develop its multi-tenure business further across its existing regions and beyond.

For further information, visit the website.