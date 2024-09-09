Autumn fun day to help cats in need

Cats Protection Leeds Cat Centre is hosting an Autumn Fayre to raise money for the many cats that pass through its doors and go on to new lives every year.

The fun day is being held on Sunday, 15 September at St Peter’s Church, Church Street, Morley, between 1-4pm. As well as traditional games such as tombolas and a bottle stall, there will be the opportunity to speak to staff and volunteers from the centre about what it takes to care for homeless cats.

Craft stalls, a kids’ corner, cat care gifts and a well-stocked cake stand will also feature on the day.

Money raised at the event will go towards helping the steady stream of cats and kittens who are looked after at the centre in Gildersome, with demand on services ever growing.

Kinder is just one of the many cats cared for this year at Leeds Cat Centre

Cats come in for all sorts of reasons, including cats like Kinder who arrived after her elderly owners could no longer look after her. At 12 years old, she was used to a comfortable, quiet home and carers at the centre are desperate to find her a welcoming family where she can once again be the centre of attention.

Centre Manager Laura Grice said: “Staff and volunteers here help rehome more than 300 cats every year to new families across the region.

“There is always a waiting list for cats to come in and while we try and rehome cats as quickly as possible those that come in with medical or behaviour issues take much longer to be ready to be adopted. We are seeing an increasing number of cats arriving in very poor conditions and vet bills can really add up.

“We are extremely grateful to our supporters for donating or spending their money at events such as our Autumn Fayre, it really can change the lives of cats for the better.”

For more information on the Leeds Cat Centre visit www.cats.org.uk/leeds