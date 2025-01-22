Anchor's newest care home receives perfect review score

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Colleagues at The Manor House Roundhay were delighted to receive a 10 out of 10 score in reviews posted on Carehome.co.uk, which described the Leeds care home as ‘excellent’.

Despite only opening in October 2024, Anchor’s newest care home has quickly left its mark through a wide range of impressive facilities including a hairdressing and beauty salon, café bar and private dining room.

One reviewer described The Manor House Roundhay as “a beautiful home with a kind, caring and very helpful manager”. Another said, “the management team is professional, kind, efficient, supportive and very approachable.”

Clare Erskine, Home Manager of The Manor House Roundhay, said: “The whole team is delighted with such fantastic reviews. It is a pleasure to care for our residents and we take great pride in providing them with a happy, spacious and beautiful environment for them to enjoy their later years.”

Slyvia, resident at The Manor House Roundhay, said: “I’ve loved every minute of my time living here. It truly feels like home.”

The Manor House Roundhay officially opened its doors on 21 October 2024. The luxurious care home in Leeds offers first class residential and residential dementia care in a beautiful setting close to Roundhay Park.

Community is at the heart of the home, with communal spaces, perfect for socialising with friends, relaxing, and enjoying daily life. These are complemented by landscaped gardens and an engaging activities programme of social events.

For more information on Anchor’s The Manor House Roundhay care home, please contact 0113 322 9460.