An un-bee-lievable start to Tour de Hallam

June 2nd might, until today, be remembered as the day in 1953 which marked the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth. It could also be remembered for the demonstrations for democracy in Tiananmen Square in 1989.

From now on June 2nd will most certainly be remembered (at least by everyone at St Wilfrid’s Centre and the three people who had to dress as Bumble Bees in public) as the start of St Wilfrid’s Centre Tour de Hallam.

‘In the company of bees, every effort counts toward a shared goal.’

At the Centre, clients, staff and volunteers managed to achieve the 43 miles on the exercise bikes by early afternoon.

Buzzing along for St Wilfrid's Centre

The three bees were cheered at the start by clients and students from All Saints School and on route Ruth received amazing welcomes at all the churches.

“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.” Albert Einstein.

So - moving they are going to do. The Centre has evolved and changed over the past 34 years in order to respond to need. They also have to respond to challenging times and increasing costs which is why they are so very grateful for the amazing support and generous donations in response to our Tour de Hallam.

Today they will be heading to Rotherham and Doncaster on one of the longest of the rides. You can’t miss Ruth. Give her a cheer (and a donation).

