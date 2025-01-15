Amazon volunteers lend a helping hand at Temple Newsam

By Lauren Graham
Contributor
Published 15th Jan 2025, 10:27 BST
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 11:04 BST
Employees from Amazon in Leeds have volunteered at a nature reserve alongside Leeds City Council.

More than 60 employees from the Amazon Leeds fulfilment centre teamed up with volunteers from Leeds City Council to spend the day at Temple Newsam Park, helping with gardening and maintenance of the listed building’s grounds.

Alan Murphy is a Senior Operations Manager at Amazon in Leeds who was part of the volunteering activity. He said:

“I had a great time with my colleagues helping with the upkeep of Temple Newsam Park and hope the space continues to provide a real boost to local residents.”

Amazon volunteers lend a helping hand at Temple NewsamAmazon volunteers lend a helping hand at Temple Newsam
Amazon volunteers lend a helping hand at Temple Newsam

Councillor Rafique, Executive Member for Climate, Energy, Environment and Green Spaces, added:

“We’d like to thank the team at Amazon in Leeds for coming to volunteer with us. It’s support like this that ensures Temple Newsam is a place everyone in the area can enjoy.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 5 million surplus goods to over 500,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, and Tees Valley.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.

