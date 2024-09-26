Amazon in Doncaster throws annual summer bash
A live band, carnival games and bouncy castle formed part of the celebrations that saw Amazon employees join with their families and friends to see out the summer season.
Chelsea Luke works at Amazon in Doncaster and attended the summer party. She said: “Our events are even more special when we can bring our loved ones along. I had a great time in the sunshine, enjoying the many treats my teammates had so thoughtfully organised. I’m looking forward to next year’s party already!”
Gill Federov, General Manager at Amazon in Doncaster, added: “Come August, school is out and spirits are high at Amazon in Doncaster. Our annual summer party gives us an opportunity to stop and celebrate our accomplishments together, while having have some fun with our families and friends. It’s a real treat and a lovely day.”
