All eyes are on relaunched Huddersfield opticians

A long-standing customer stepped into the spotlight when she was chosen to officially open a newly relocated opticians in Huddersfield.

Retired teacher, Christine Whittell, performed the honours at Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care, which has moved to a new, larger unit on New Street. She received a bouquet and a voucher to mark the occasion and in recognition of her loyal custom.

Christine has been a customer of the branch for over 59 years, having first visited for an eye test at just 19, whilst attending college for her teacher training course. To this day, she and her husband continue to place their trust in the Scrivens team for their eye care, with Christine opting for contact lenses to suit her lifestyle.

The new, larger Huddersfield store features the latest digital eye examination equipment, including an OCT (optical coherence tomography) scanner in a dedicated screening room and an additional testing room, bringing the total to three. Customers can also choose from an updated range of frames, including a larger selection of the latest designer names, as well as expert advice from a dedicated contact lens specialist.

Cutting the ribbon L-R: Christine Whittell, Samantha Humphreys, Regional Support, Karen Cross, Senior Sales Advisor and Natalie Eaton, Scrivens Area Manager.

Area manager Natalie Eaton said: “We’ve invested in our newly relocated Huddersfield branch and wanted to mark its upgrade in style. What better way to celebrate the relaunch than with Christine, who has entrusted us with her eye care for almost 60 years! She’s one of our most loyal customers and always brings a smile when she visits, which the team truly appreciate.

“We’re excited to welcome both new and existing customers to experience everything the new branch has to offer.”

Christine was honoured to be asked to unveil the store’s new location and look. She said:

“I’ve been visiting this branch for many years, and the team has always been so welcoming, friendly, and knowledgeable - they always have time for you and listen to any concerns you may have. It was an absolute pleasure to be part of the official reopening.

“The new branch looks fantastic. It’s bright, modern, and has a great selection of frames. Scrivens has added something really special to the high street and I’m proud to still be a customer after all these years!”

Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care is a family run business which was established over 85 years ago in 1938. It has 166 high-street stores in towns and cities across England and Wales, with 1,000 employees. For more information, visit www.scrivens.com