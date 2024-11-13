All Aboard: White Rose Express Christmas grotto returns to shopping centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

White Rose Shopping Centre’s magnificent ‘White Rose Express’ Christmas grotto has returned this weekend, with enchanting steam train-themed decorations adorning the centre with festive magic

Guests are immersed in the spectacle the moment they enter the centre, and are invited to follow the enchanted train track to meet Santa in his vintage train carriage en route to the North Pole daily, right up until Christmas Eve (Tuesday 24th December).

The festive joy continues throughout White Rose, with carnival rides suitable for ages three to 10 outside in The Village including tea cups, monster trucks, and bungee trampolines. Rides cost from £3 per child, card payment only.

The celebrations have only just begun at White Rose, as its family-friendly ice rink will be returning from 21st November, this year in partnership with JD which is opening its bigger and better store at White Rose on the same day.

Opening with a special two-for-one launch day ticket offer, available now via White Rose’s website, the fully-covered ice rink will be open until 5th January. Toddler events, disco nights, and quiet sessions are also available to book.

Steven Foster, Centre Director at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “We love sharing the joy of Christmas here at White Rose, and our White Rose Express grotto transports our guests directly to a magical world.

“We’re also hosting SEN sessions for families with additional needs every Tuesday morning from 26th November, ensuring that as many children as possible can enjoy the spirit of the season. We look forward to seeing lots of joyful faces at White Rose this Christmas.”

Booking is required to visit the White Rose Express grotto, with tickets priced at £6 plus a booking fee per child, including a gift, and free for accompanying adults. Grotto and ice rink tickets are available now via https://white-rose.co.uk/.