All aboard! Model railway exhibition chugs into Yorkshire

A popular model railway exhibition, Narrow Gauge North 2025, will be pulling into Pudsey this weekend, and is on track to deliver a day of delights for model railway fans and their families.

This much-anticipated event will take place at Pudsey Civic Hall on Saturday 8 March between 10.30am and 4.30pm with proceeds from the day going to Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in Headingley.

Running on time and with no delays since 1994, the exhibition was set up by Ron Redmond, a keen model train enthusiast who worked as a fundraiser at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice. Since then, the event has raised thousands of pounds for the palliative and bereavement support charity over the last 30 years.

20-year-old student Oliver Kirkby is organising the show this year, following in his father’s and grandfather’s footsteps. He explained what makes the day so special:“We have a variety of exhibitors – those who have built their own model railways including the track, the building and the scenery including the fine details.

“There’s nothing stopping you, as a visitor, from walking in in the morning knowing nothing about model railways and buying everything you need to build a layout when you get home. Everything is here, from baseboards, tracks, the trains themselves, scenery items, kits to build. All sorts of things!”

The exhibition is open to everybody and offers something for everyone. Oliver confirmed: “We see quite a lot of families turning up – grandparents will take their grandkids for a day out to see the trains. We get a whole range of ages coming through the doors, which is good to see.”

When asked about his involvement with Narrow Gauge North 2025 (NGN), and what it means to him, Oliver said: “My love for model railways comes from my family really. My Dad and my Grandad used to take me to railways and railway exhibitions when I was much younger.

“I’m proud that NGN can continue supporting Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice by raising vital funds that will make an impact on the lives of those when they really need it.”

Clare Humphreys, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Narrow Gauge North 2025 will once again be raising funds for Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice. Their continued dedication and all the money they have raised over the years helps us to be there when it matters with our end-of-life care and bereavement support.”

Narrow Gauge North 2025 will take place on Saturday 8 March, 10.30 – 4.30 at Pudsey Civic Hall.Tickets: £10 for adults and £1 for accompanied children under 16.Family ticket (available after 1.30pm: £15 (2 adults plus accompanied children).

For more information on Narrow Gauge North 2025, visit www.narrowgaugenorth.org.uk or email [email protected]

For more information on Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, visit sueryder.org/wheatfields