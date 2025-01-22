Aldi remains best paying supermarket in Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aldi Store Assistants in Yorkshire are set to receive a pay rise with hourly rates increasing to at least £12.71, maintaining Aldi’s position as Britain’s best paying supermarket.

The new minimum rate exceeds the Real Living Wage set by the Living Wage Foundation in October last year and will take effect from Saturday 1st March 2025.

Store Assistant pay will rise further to £13.62 based on the length of service and Aldi continues to be the only supermarket to offer paid breaks, which is worth approximately £1,370 a year for the average store colleague.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Our colleagues are the best in the business and this latest pay rise reflects our ongoing commitment to ensuring they remain the best paid.

“Every single Aldi colleague plays an absolutely vital role in delivering on our promise to invest in Britain, bringing unbeatable Aldi prices to even more customers across the UK.”

The news follows Aldi being named the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket every single month last year, according to consumer champion Which? [December 2024], as well as being named the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket for the past four years.